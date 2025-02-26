Richmond Municipal Council Approves Funding for Major Project by the Isle Madame Boat Club

The Isle Madame Boat Club was conditionally approved for municipal funding towards a major project.

At Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to approve a $20,000 Type 4 Grant, contingent on approval under the Canada Community Building Fund, with $10,000 coming from the Municipal Waterfront Fund under Budget 2024-2025, and another $10,000 from the Municipal Waterfront Fund that will be covered under Budget 2025-2026.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said the project is “very similar” to a proposed waterfront project in Louisdale, and he noted that the club is trying to leverage $1.2 million in funding from provincial and federal sources like the Community Economic Development Fund, the Community Facility Improvement Fund, as well as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Warden Lois Landry said the group is conducting multiple projects, like raising the road to the club, expanding its clubhouse, and increasing the number of berths at its site in the community of Robins, on Arichat harbour.