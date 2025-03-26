Richmond Municipal Council Approves Funding for Some local Projects, Defers Others

With the budget year coming to an end, Richmond Municipal Council approved funding and held off on other spending decisions.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a $5,000 Type 1 Grant for the St. Peter’s-Grand River-Loch Lomond Pastoral Charge for the United Church Hall in St. Peter’s.

The D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society was approved for a $5,000 Type 1 Grant for the hall’s roof.

Despite requesting more funding, the Richmond Rize Volleyball Association will receive a $4,500 Type 4 Grant.

The St. Louis Parish Council of Louisdale was greenlit for a $2,020 Type 4 Grant for parish anniversary celebrations.

Council then voted to defer a $39,930 funding request from Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health to budget deliberations.

Repairs to the Richmond Arena, which Warden Lois Landry estimated at around $2.5 million, were also referred to budget deliberations.

The municipal contribution towards a new CT Scanner at the Strait-Richmond Hospital in Evanston, was delayed to budget meetings.

Funding from Eastern Counties Regional Library for the St. Peter’s Community Hub Project at the former NSLC building will be included in the 2025-2026 budget.

As for a request from the River Bourgeois Community Services Society to get municipal funding of approximately $60 per month toward the cost of power near the River Bourgeois Lighthouse, council asked municipal staff to explore options under the Streetlight Policy.