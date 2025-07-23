Richmond Municipal Council-Approves Grant and Sponsorship Requests

? Despite dwindling funds, Richmond Municipal Council approved grant and sponsorship requests at a special meeting last night in Arichat.

To install a wheelchair lift at its facility in West Arichat, the Acadiaville Community Centre Society was approved for $7,500. With more urgent financial requests, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson received council’s support to provide the L’Ardoise Jolly Club with $1,000 to install a heat pump.

To fix a leaking roof, council awarded the Grand River Presbyterian Church with $7,000, despite concerns expressed by District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette about limited money remaining in the General Grant Fund.

In response to questions from Mombourquette whether there was enough money in the fund in case something unforeseen arises, Warden Lois Landry said any groups with construction projects that need to start this season have already come forward, and councillors do have money remaining in their district funds.

A request of $20,000 from the Village on the Canal Association for a splash pad, was approved by council, with the warden noting that funding would come from the Canada Community Building Fund.

Finally, council approved $500 towards a sponsorship request from the St. Peter’s Pirate Association for the annual Pirate Days event.