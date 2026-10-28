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Richmond Municipal Council Approves Grant Funding for Community Groups

Oct 28, 2026 | Local News

Councillors in Richmond County approved grant funding for community groups.  

In approving recommendations from its committee-of-the-whole session at last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat , Richmond Municipal Council approved $700 for the Fourchu Development Association with money coming from the District 5 Fund.   

 Council also greenlit $500 for the Framboise Community Centre to be allocated from the District 5 Fund.   

Richmond Municipal Building in Arichat

The Lennox Passage Yacht Club’s grant application for $10,000 from the Tier 3 Waterfront Development Grant Fund was also approved.  

 

Council then approved $2,000 from Tier 2 Community Grant Funds for the Our Lady of Assumption Columbarium grant application.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.