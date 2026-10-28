Richmond Municipal Council Approves Grant Funding for Community Groups

Councillors in Richmond County approved grant funding for community groups.

In approving recommendations from its committee-of-the-whole session at last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat , Richmond Municipal Council approved $700 for the Fourchu Development Association with money coming from the District 5 Fund.

Council also greenlit $500 for the Framboise Community Centre to be allocated from the District 5 Fund.

The Lennox Passage Yacht Club’s grant application for $10,000 from the Tier 3 Waterfront Development Grant Fund was also approved.

Council then approved $2,000 from Tier 2 Community Grant Funds for the Our Lady of Assumption Columbarium grant application.