Richmond Municipal Council Approves Policy and Priority List for Dry Hydrants

Richmond Municipal Council approved a policy and priority list for dry hydrants.

During a meeting on Sept. 17 of the Municipal Fire Protection Services Committee, a Dry Hydrant Policy and priority list were recommended to council.

In making the recommendation, District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand also had council agree to direct municipal staff to investigate a dry hydrant installation in Cleveland at the intersection of County Line Road, Riverside Road, and Highway 4 on the southeast side of the bridge.

After the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night in Arichat, Warden Lois Landry said in the last several years, the Department of Environment and the Department of Fisheries have increased regulations on dry hydrants, especially their impacts on fish species at risk. Landry said there is also a need to get access to right-of-ways, and areas with enough space so fire trucks can navigate safely.

The warden said the committee chose Cleveland as the one location in the municipality to place a dry hydrant and municipal staff is investigating whether the departments will allow the installation, as well as how much it would cost.

Landry added compliments to the fire chiefs who sit on the committee for working together to make this decision.