Richmond Municipal Council Backs Loan Guarantee to Re-Purpose a former NSLC Store into a Community Hub

Richmond Municipal Council will back a loan guarantee to help a project giving an unused building in St. Peter’s a chance at a second life.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a municipal guarantee of $206,000 to the Village of St. Peter’s for renovations to put a community hub in the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation store.

Warden Lois Landry said the guarantee also requires the signature of the Minister of Municipal Affairs, John Lohr.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency previously approved non-repayable funding of $200,000 for the building to house a Visitor Information Centre, a branch of the Eastern Counties Regional Library, and Village Fitness.

ACOA said the upgrades include new walls, washroom improvements, mechanical and electrical upgrades, new lighting, and the addition of a third main-level entrance. The contactor was scheduled to start construction this month with a planned completion date of March 2025, noted ACOA.