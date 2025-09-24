Richmond Municipal Council Changes its Low Income Tax Exemption Program Policy

Richmond Municipal Council made changes to its Low Income Tax Exemption Program Policy.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a motion from the Municipal Bylaw/Policy Committee to make amendments to the title of the policy,

Warden Lois Landry said this change allows council to quickly let residents know during budget deliberations, if there is a change to the policy.

Council also approved a motion to set the household income threshold to $30,000 per year and the property tax exemption amount to $200 under the policy.

After the meeting, the warden said the changes will give families time to budget and file their taxes to get the rebate, and hopefully more residents will be able to benefit from changes to the thresholds.