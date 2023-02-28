Richmond Municipal Council Concerned With Government Bill that Would Give the Municipal Affairs Minister the authority to Override Municipal Bylaws

Richmond County wants to know if the introduction of Bill 225 will impact municipalities across

the province.

Richmond Municipal Council voted to have the warden draft a letter to the Minister of Municipal Affairs voicing concerns with parts of the proposed legislation that provides the minister with the authority to override municipal bylaws.

Following last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the province is well intentioned in the midst of a provincial housing shortage, but the process has been seriously flawed by giving the minister the right to nullify a lawfully established municipal bylaw.

The warden said there was no consultation before the bill was drafted and discussed, and she called it provincial overreach that could set a dangerous precedent while municipalities are negotiating a service exchange agreement with the provincial government.

Mombourquette said the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and other municipal units are concerned about the legislation.