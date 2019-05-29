Richmond Municipal Council Consider Electing a Mayor-At-Large

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, councillors debated switching from electing a mayor-at-large, versus maintaining the current warden system.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council it has to proceed with any changes no less than nine months before regular municipal elections in October 2020. But once made, the decision to move to a mayoral system cannot be changed.

Although there are not many differences between the duties of a mayor versus that of a warden, Marchand said the biggest change is in how mayors are elected by the whole municipal unit. As far as costs, the CAO told council it would be in the ballpark of $38,676.

Marchand suggested council consider a public consultation process during these deliberations.

Warden Brian Marchand recommended posting information on the municipal Web site, he promised to have more discussions with council, and he asked staff to plan the public consultation process.