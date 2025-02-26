Richmond Municipal Council Considers a Multi-Use Facility

Richmond Municipal Council is considering a new multi-use facility while it looks into ways of maintaining the Richmond Arena.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the whole to accept a feasibility study presented by Christopher Bouey, with Architecture 49 in Halifax.

The presentation was made after a public consultation process that took place earlier this month.

Bouey told council that the best site for the planned facility is near the current arena on Whiteside Road in Louisdale.

The architect estimated the proposed facility would cost approximately $43.1 million or $588 per square foot.

Bouey said the new facility would have two floors. On the first floor, he said there would be a lobby, an NHL-sized ice surface, a gymnasium with a large change room, food services, six additional change rooms, two washrooms, a large storage space, office space, and a multi-use performance space.

On the second floor, Bouey said there would be a walking track, a hospitality room with a kitchenette, and a board room.

At last night’s meeting, council also agreed to a motion from District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand to have municipal staff investigate funding for the surface piping, cement work, and under-ice refrigeration and compression systems.