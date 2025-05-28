Richmond Municipal Council Considers Signing a Letter of Authority with Nova Scotia Government for Pondville Beach Provincial Park

Richmond Municipal Council is exploring the possibility of signing a Letter of Authority with the provincial government for Pondville Beach Provincial Park.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to have municipal staff explore that option and report back to council upon the completion of two projects at the Isle Madame beach, one moving the parking lot from its current site to a parcel along nearby Gibb’s Lane, the second reinforcing the current wharf with armour stone to slow down the rate of erosion.

In addition to council sending a letter to the Department of Natural Resources about the deteriorating state of the beach two years ago, Warden Lois Landry said a well-attended community meeting held in Rocky Bay around that same time gave an “excellent overview” of possible changes to the beach.

Landry said $1.2 million in provincial funding has been approved for improvements to the beach, coming in two tenders, with one tender closing on April 29. Depending on costs, she added hopes there will be a significant accessibility piece built into that work, with accessible washrooms and change rooms, as well as the possibility of further steps to make the beach accessible.