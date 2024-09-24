Richmond Municipal Council Deal with Several Housekeeping Matters Prior to Municipal Election

In their last meeting before the municipal election next month, Richmond Municipal Councillors took care of a few housekeeping matters.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a few items from their committee-of-the-whole session which was held on Sept. 9.

First, councillors approved a motion to provide Lisa DeWolf with a $447.50 Type 3 Recreation/Sponsorship Grant for yoga instruction development.

Council then agreed to have staff collaborate with the Ministers of Gaelic Affairs and Public Works install Gaelic-English boundary signs in some communities in Richmond County.

Then, a $6,400 grant was approved by council for the Seniors Take Action Coalition with $480 coming from district funds and $4,000 from the Regional Fund, in addition to in-kind contributions to do things like print and copying for the group at the administrative building in Arichat.

As for a request for funding from the Petit de Grat Harbour Authority, CAO Troy MacCulloch said they are screening the recreation project for eligibility under the Canada Community Building Fund.