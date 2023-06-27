Richmond Municipal Council Discuss A Proposed Housing Association

Richmond Municipal Councillors were receptive to a proposal from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce to establish a housing association.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the chamber has been working on a housing development project.

Mombourquette said the plan has two parts, one to look at developments specifically in Port Hawkesbury.

The second aspect was to establish a regional not-for-profit housing association that can apply under programs that municipalities cannot, the warden said, noting the chamber wants to put dedicated resources into helping with the housing crisis, particularly affordable housing.

Mombourquette said there is no request for financial commitment from the municipality at this time, just in principle support.

After the warden said the chamber board and staff want a joint meeting with Port Hawkesbury Town Council and Richmond Municipal Council to report on their progress and look at governance for the non-profit, CAO Troy MacCulloch he will ask staff to determine a date for the meeting.