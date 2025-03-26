Richmond Municipal Council discuss Housing at Regular Meeting

Housing was one of the topics for discussion at last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat.

Warden Lois Landry said she’s had conversations with “several” private developers about ways to create more housing in Richmond County, noting that more market and non-market housing is part of the municipality’s strategic plan.

Council directed staff to reach out to anyone who can contribute to the discussion.

Council will also send a letter to the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities about how developers are telling them that the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is ineffective in rural areas.

To encourage more housing development, the Municipal Planning Advisory Committee recommended lot size restrictions and the use of technology for on-site sewage in unserviced areas.

Finally, council reviewed a letter from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce about the Strait Area Collaborative Housing Initiative. The chamber said it will be a catalyst for the formation of a non-profit housing organization in the region by registering with the Registry of Joint Stocks, developing bylaws, and forming a steering committee.