Richmond Municipal Council discuss Infrastructure Issues at Monthly Meeting

Infrastructure matters were discussed by Richmond Municipal at last night’s regular monthly meeting Arichat.

Council accepted a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole about municipal services for multiple dwelling units on a single property.

Council authorized municipal staff to submit a request to the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board to amend the Richmond Water Utility’s Schedule of Rules and Regulations to allow an accessory dwelling unit to be served from the same water service connection on any dwelling lot.

Warden Lois Landry said this involves the hook-ups of secondary units on the same lot, including lots that can be sub-divided and those that cannot. Given discussions with the municipal solicitor and Eastern District Planning Commission staff, the warden said “some challenges could be overcome,” on both types of lots.

In response to a question from District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson, CAO Troy MacCulloch confirmed that property owners are not expected to sub-divide their lots.

Council then decided to further examine the capital cost of sewer construction which is covered under Municipal By-law No. 29 allowing accessory dwelling units to be served from the same service connection as the primary dwelling on the same lot

After a referral from council, the matter will be discussed by the Municipal Bylaw/Policy Committee.