Richmond Municipal Council Discuss Subdivision Issues

Richmond Municipal Council dealt with two matters pertaining to subdivisions.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to authorize Warden Lois Landry and CAO Troy MacCulloch to sign a three-year cost-share agreement for subdivision streets.

Also at last night’s meeting, council discussed a recommendation from the Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee about subdivision and minimum lot size standards for unserviced lots.

Councillors voted to have the warden write a letter to the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change requesting a review of provincial minimum lot size standards and on-site septic disposal system regulations to allow smaller lots, based on newer technology.