Richmond Municipal Council Discusses Grant Requests at Regular Meeting

Richmond Municipal Council voted to proceed with a number of grant requests, but decided to hold-off on one application.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a $5,000 Type 1 Grant application from the Isle Madame New Horizons Seniors Club, a $10,000 Type 4 Grant request from the Richmond Boxing Club, and approved $1,500 from District 5 Funds for Holy Guardian Angels Parish.

Given there was a lot of documentation provided with the request from the L’Ardoise parish and they are on a tight timeline, Richmond Warden Lois Landry wanted council to make an exception to its grant policy.

Landry said there were other incidents in the past when District Funds were used to provide funding to parishes, a point that was verified by District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson who said council provided support to St. Joseph’s Parish in Petit de Grat in the past term.

District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette said the Episcopal Corporation of the Diocese of Antigonish sent a letter confirming they would not be assuming ownership the hall, noting it is “well used” by the community, but advised caution since there are many parish assets around the municipality in need of assistance.

District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand noted that there was no Registry of Joint Stocks information provided with the application and said he could not support it as is since it would not be fair to other organizations. He suggested the parish apply under the General Grant Fund.

Council then deferred a request for $5,000 under the Type 1 Grant Fund from the Whiteside Church Preservation Society.

Marchand stated that this ask also violates the Municipal Grant Policy and added he would be willing to speak with the group and see if they can make their application to the General Grant Fund.