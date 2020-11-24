Richmond Municipal Council Discusses Support for Food Banks

Just ahead of the holiday season, Richmond Municipal Council has decided to change the way it financially assists food banks.

During the committee-of-the-whole meeting on November 9 in Arichat, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council there are two options for allocating the $10,000 budgeted for food banks in Richmond County.

Marchand said last year council decided to distribute funding by district, but the new council can revert to the practice of providing funding to each food bank.

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson’s suggestion to provide districts 1 through 4 with $1,750 each, and $3,000 to district 5 was unanimously approved by council.

The deputy warden had council agree to consider increasing the amount for all food banks next year.

During last night’s regular council meeting, council accepted the recommendation of the committee-of-the-whole to change the funding for food banks.