Richmond Municipal Council Finalizes Lists of Funding Applications for the Provincial Capital Assistance Program

Funding applications to the Provincial Capital Assistance Program have been finalized by Richmond Municipal Council.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to submitted the construction and demolition debris landfill expansion, which is estimated around $287,000, and upgrades to the Arichat water treatment plant and water tower, with an estimated price tag of $200,000, to the provincial infrastructure program.

Considering that the municipality, like many others, is struggling with aging infrastructure. Warden Lois Landry said the projects are badly needed. She added that a lack of services can stunt growth in regions.