Richmond Municipal Council Invites Partners to Sit on a Joint Planning and Management Committee for the Point Tupper Heavy Industrial Park

Richmond Municipal Council has decided to invite partners to sit on a committee to conduct joint planning and management for the Point Tupper Heavy Industrial Park.

District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette had council agreed to have municipal staff invite officials with the provincial government, Invest Nova Scotia, the Cape Breton Partnership, and the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network to be part of the committee, which she said is not to be confused with the joint committee for the heavy industrial park that Richmond County sits on with the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Mombourquette told council that the municipality does not own some of the land in the park, and at times, Richmond County is unaware of plans being made for the park.

Noting that the municipality wants to be in the loop when it comes to the park, the District 4 councillor said she has concerns with the investment readiness of the area, pointing to lack of land titles and access in some parts.