Richmond Municipal Council Makes Changes to its Dry Hydrants Policy

Richmond Municipal Council made some long-awaited changes to its dry hydrants policy.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council agreed to recommendations from the Bylaw/Policy Committee.

In Section 1.1 of the policy, council voted to amend the policy to apply to dry fire hydrants installed after Jan. 1, 2024.

Council then voted to change Section 2.4 of the policy to highlight that any dry hydrants installed under the policy will be owned by the municipality.

Dry fire hydrants are non-pressurized, permanently installed pipes that allow firefighters to access water from lakes, ponds, or streams. For years, volunteer fire fighters in the western portion of Richmond County have been lobbying for dry hydrants in communities that do not have municipal water systems.

Calling the amendments “excellent,” Warden Lois Landry said the changes were a long time in coming.