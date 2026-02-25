Richmond Municipal Council Provides Support for Isle Madame Boat Club

Richmond Municipal Council is backing plans for the Isle Madame Boat Club.

In a letter, Warden Lois Landry said council supports Phase II of the club’s phased renewal project to expand and upgrade the clubhouse to meet current safety, capacity, and year-round use needs.

Landry wrote that the municipality recognizes the club as an important community asset that supports active living, volunteer engagement, marine recreation, and tourism across Isle Madame.

The warden said the municipality provided financial support for Phase I of this project which enabled the raising of the seawall. She said that investment reflected a proactive approach to climate resilience, helping protect the property from sea level rise and increased wave action for years to come.

Phase II of the project – which includes improving insulation and installing heat pumps in the clubhouse – is both necessary and time-sensitive, and the improvements will address Fire Marshal regulations related to current membership size, while also enabling safe, accessible, and energy-efficient year-round use of the facility as participation continues to grow, Landry wrote.

Landry wrote that the work aligns well with the municipality’s approved plans and strategies, including priorities related to community infrastructure, active living and recreation, climate resilience, environmental sustainability, public safety, and tourism development.

The warden added that the municipality recognizes the long-term benefits this investment will provide to members, volunteers, residents, and visitors.