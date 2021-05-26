Richmond Municipal Council Seeks More Information on a proposed offshore Wind Farm Project

Council wants to get more information from local and provincial representatives on an offshore wind farm project.

Richmond Municipal Council decided during last night’s regular monthly meeting that Warden Amanda Mombourquette will consult with the provincial government, as well as the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association about their views on a proposal by Brezo Energy Inc.to erect wind turbines off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Mombourquette said council was asked to send a letter of support for the project and agree to be among the regional signatories of a letter of support to be sent to the premier.

Like the rest of council, Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon supports both requests and said he would like to see company officials return to council to discuss the project more in depth.

Because Brezo Energy has not yet received a reply from the inshore fishermen, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said that makes him leery of offering support right now. He suggested reaching out to one of the municipalities in the United Kingdom hosting one of the company’s projects.

Any impact to the fishery does raise concerns from District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, while District 3 Councillor Melanie Samson said that after doing some research, there were no major or noticeable environmental concerns raised by such a project, and she supports offering their support for the project.

Noting that entities like Nova Scotia Business Inc. have offered their support, the warden said she will report back to council next week when they hold another meeting to discuss the budget.