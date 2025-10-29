Richmond Municipal Council Selects Amanda Mombourquette as Deputy Warden

Richmond Municipal Council elected a new deputy warden.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette was nominated for the position by outgoing Deputy Warden and District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson.

Without further nominations, Mombourquette was acclaimed to the position.

Noting there wasn’t a single reason for not continuing, Sampson said after the meeting that he has full faith in Mombourquette.

Sampson said he appreciates council voting him to the position just after last year’s municipal election, and said he might seek the deputy warden’s post again in the future.

Warden Lois Landry noted that the deputy warden term is one year.

Landry said Sampson helped advance “some really important files” during his time, and was instrumental in having major issues addressed.

The warden said it’s great to see someone with Mombourquette’s experience in the role.

Mombourquette said she “was more than happy” to accept Sampson’s nomination. Noting that the District 5 Councillor performed well as deputy warden, she said she looks forward to supporting the warden.