Richmond Municipal Council to Hire a Consultant to determine Fire Equipment Needs in the Municipality

Despite the objections of one councillor, Richmond Municipal Council has decided to hire a consultant to take stock of fire equipment needs across the municipality.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from its Fire Protection Services Committee to proceed with a Request for Proposals to retain the services of a consultant to conduct an equipment audit of all volunteer departments, including an assessment of equipment, apparatus, and stations currently in use, as well as the identification of the equipment and resources required to bring all fire departments to a consistent, modern, and regulation-aligned standard.

Council also decided that the consultant be directed to prepare a final report and master plan summarizing findings and recommendations, to be presented to the Fire Protection Services Committee and council for consideration.

District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand voted against the motion because in 2019 a report was conducted by an out-of-province company at a cost of approximately $50,000. He said the departments are “very knowledgeable” about their needs and they can compile a report, at very little cost to the municipality.

CAO Troy MacCulloch responded that the specialized technical expertise required of such an audit is beyond the scope of the municipality’s Emergency Management Coordinator, adding that regulations and standards have changed and amalgamated.

Noting that the EMC is a member of two departments, MacCulloch said a consultant would be independent and objective in conducting a comprehensive audit.

While department members are knowledgeable, Warden Lois Landry agreed tjat this is would be a significant undertaking for volunteers.