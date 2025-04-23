Richmond Municipal Council to Send a Letter of Support to Companies Proposing Solar Energy Projects in the County

Richmond Municipal Council is sending a letter of support for those backing solar projects in the municipality to proceed with a public consultation phase.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, councillors approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole to forward correspondence to Nova Scotia Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau about two proposed Nova Scotia Community Solar Projects in western Richmond County, one in Whiteside off Highway 104, the other off Highway 4 near Kempt Road.

The companies AI Renewable, Solarbank, and Trimac Engineering are planning two community solar gardens and want to host two public meetings and make a presentation to Richmond Municipal Council.

Warden Lois Landry said there will also be online engagement with the public.