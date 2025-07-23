Richmond Municipal Council to Send a Letter of Support for Dundee Hills Vacation Village

Richmond Municipal Council voted to send a letter of support for the Dundee Hills Vacation Village.

During a special meeting last night in Arichat, council reviewed information from John Bain with the Eastern District Planning Commission that the Bare Land Condominium Development in Phases 1 to 3 of the project can be grandfathered for campground use, and private road construction for Phases 4 to 7 of the development isn’t subject to municipal permits and can start.

In the letter, council consented to the project and said it complies with the building regulations and zoning bylaws in place at the time construction started, Warden Lois Landry noted.

Although it would not impact the first phases of the project, the warden said council did approve new zoning bylaws in June of 2024.

In response to questions from District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand, who said he supports the project but has questions, CAO Troy MacCulloch explained that the municipality sent a letter to Dundee Hills Vacation Village informing them of the bylaw revisions, in case they intend to do more construction.

Council agreed to send a letter supporting the first three phases, but decided to send a letter granting in-principle agreement for the remaining phases of the project