Richmond Municipal Council to Vote on Mandatory Vaccination Police

Although it did not pass in January, Richmond Municipal Council will vote on a mandatory vaccination policy in March.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, councillors voted to approve a notice of motion about a vaccination policy from the Bylaw and Policy Committee.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said he is worried about the complications that could arise, when hiring prospective unvaccinated employees, given the current easing of public health restrictions in Nova Scotia.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson noted that council still has to have second reading, and by proceeding now, they can avoid having to go back to the drawing board, possibly at a time when COVID-19 numbers are climbing and public health restrictions are reinstated.

In his case, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said it’s always been about “legal ramifications.” Since prospective employees currently don’t have to show proof of vaccination, he agreed with Sampson that putting it on the agenda for the meeting in March is a good idea, because it is unknown what could happen at this point.