Richmond Municipal Council to Write Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr about Code of Conduct Policy

Richmond Municipal Council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to

write Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr about the code of conduct policy.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, council requested the province take an “active role” in determining breaches of the code, setting new standards, and developing training material.

During discussion of a complaint from a Louisdale resident about District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon at the committee of the whole session on May 9, council decided that the complaint did not breach the code of conduct, but Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she is concerned about setting precedents whenever council evaluates the performance of municipal staff.

Noting that the code of conduct requires more “clarity,” and that council has already seen the policy fall short, Mombourquette said it needs improvement, specifically as it pertains to who investigates complaints.

At the time, the warden also had council agree to refer the matter to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.