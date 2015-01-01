Richmond Municipal Council Waives Claim to an Easement in St. Peter’s

Richmond Municipal Council is relinquishing its claim to an easement in St. Peter’s.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told council that the municipality has an easement across a piece of property in the Gillies Sub-division in St. Peter’s.

Mombourquette said the property is privately owned but the current owner wants to sell the land. Aside from the easement, she said the municipality doesn’t have an ownership interest in the property and the easement is holding up the sale. There is no road there and the easement was registered in case a road would be established, she said, noting that is serves no purpose to the municipality.

CAO Troy MacCulloch said the Gillies Plan in St. Peter’s dates back 150 years ago. While the easement exists on some property titles because it was registered, the easement was not used to build a road, instead Denys Street and Toulouse Street were constructed.

The CAO said the province walked away from their claims in 2007 and the municipality has some claims, like this, that are outstanding.

Council agreed to a motion from the warden to remove their claim to the easement.

The warden added that council does not want such claims to stand in the way of any potential housing developments.