Richmond Municipal Council Will Not Adopt a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Councillors unanimously voted not to approve a vaccination policy.

Since the provincial state of emergency has been lifted, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson wondered if such a policy is necessary, and she recommended that it be put off now, and if the situation changes, council can call an emergency meeting.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon suggested the policy would be useless and it could restrict who the municipality can hire, reasoning that Richmond County could lose out on good candidates. He said the municipality has been following the lead of the province, which is now rehiring some people who have not received two vaccinations.

Noting that the municipality has 60 days to comply with such a policy, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said public health restrictions have been lifted and this is a good time to put it on the back burner. If COVID-19 numbers start to go back up, he said council can revisit it at that time.

Pointing that other municipalities are looking at strengthening their vaccination policies, and not many others have withdrawn or weakened their policies, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson wants council to keep its options open, if COVID-19 cases start climbing.

While she pointed out that public health is still recommending Nova Scotians get their vaccinations, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the policy can be revisited.