Richmond Municipality Council Issues Request for Proposals issued for an Offshore Wind Research Centre

Richmond Municipal Council recently issued a request for proposals for an offshore wind research centre.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the centre would resemble research centres like the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy in Parrsboro or the COVE marine Centre in Dartmouth. Mombourquette called it an opportunity to have some wind and ocean related research and development activities taking place in the Strait Area.

Through a partnership with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Richmond issued a request for proposals on a feasibility study for a centre in the area. The RFP closes January 23, and Mombourquette said they are hoping to have something settled by February 9.

The warden said they are trying not to think too small, calling it a big opportunity for the area and a step in the right direction.