Richmond NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy Believes Riding is Up for Grabs in Nova Scotia Election

Richmond NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy says the issues facing local residents are pretty much

the same issues people are experiencing across the province. Some of the concerns Syliboy heard include things like access to health care and mental health services, as well as infrastructure improvements.

The Richmond riding was Cape Breton Richmond in the last election and included the Town of Port Hawkesbury. A former liberal strong hold until the former Conservative now independent candidate Alana Paon defeated Liberal incumbent Michel Samson in 2017, Syliboy says the riding is up for grabs.

The NDP Website described Syliboy as a grassroots 2- spirit Mi’kmaw advocate for indigenous people, 2SLGBTQIA+ equality, the environment and reconciliation. Syliboy said in order to win the seat and the overall election, the NDP must continue to promote its platform which boils down to giving residents a right to a decent life.