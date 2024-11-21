Richmond PC Candidate Trevor Boudreau says Health Care Remains a Focus for Him in This Election Campaign

Trevor Boudreau is once again running to be the MLA for Richmond. The PC incumbent was first elected in the 2021 provincial election, and later served as minister of L’nu Affairs and minister of community services. Boudreau also served two terms on Port Hawkesbury Town Council, and served as deputy mayor.

When asked why he is running again, Boudreau said the main reason he ran the first time was to get some items moving in health care.

Boudreau said cell coverage is something he stills hears about from residents, adding Inverness and Richmond counties both have poor coverage. He said he is pleased with provincial funding to the tune of around $65 million to tackle the problem, adding he wants to get cell coverage where it needs to be for people to be safe in the communities. Boudreau also pointed to the Strait area’s potential green energy sector, noting he’s been involved in conversations with developers, the local chamber of commerce, and other stakeholders.