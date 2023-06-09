Richmond RCMP Investigates the theft of Crosses from a Cemetery in Lower River Inhabitants

Richmond RCMP are investigating the theft of crosses from a cemetery.

On June 1, Richmond County District RCMP received a report of three crosses having been stolen from a cemetery on Church Street in Lower River Inhabitants. RCMP officers learned that the crosses had been stolen sometime between May 27 and June 1.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is

asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.