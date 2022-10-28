Richmond Trails Strategy almost finished

A planning company hired by Richmond County is recommending upgrades to new trails and the expansion of existing routes.

UPLAND Planning and Design’s Bruce Mans told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council that they are finishing the final draft of the Richmond County Trails Strategy.

After analyzing the data, speaking with stakeholders, and getting public feedback, Mans told council they are recommending improvements and expansion to some trails like the St. Peter’s Coastal Trail which could be made into a multi-use trail or a shared-use system.

Other options include the use of public right-of-ways for OHVs, supporting the efforts of an Isle Madame group trying to reach a co-management agreement with the province over the Cap Auguet Eco-Trail, and connecting the county’s various ATV and trail groups.

As far as other trails, Mans noted that a West Bay group is working with the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association to create a trail around the Bras d’Or Lake, the Johnstown Community Development Association is proposing a trail in Irish Cove, and there is the potential for dozens of water trails, particularly in the Forchu, Isle Madame, and Bras d’Or Lake areas.

To make the trails more comfortable for more people to use, whether its walkers, hikers, those with accessibility issues, skiers, snowshoers, or people driving ATVs and snowmobiles, UPLAND recommends amenities like benches, garbage bins, bike repair stations, signage, and making pet waste bags available.

At the moment, Mans said his company is working on mapping, specifically getting GPS data and researching land agreements.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the final strategy will be discussed at the regular monthly council meeting in November.