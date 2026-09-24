Richmond Warden happy with interest in firearm safety
Sep 24, 2026 | Local News
The Warden of Richmond is glad to see healthy interest in firearm safety.
At Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Lois Landry noted that 36 people signed up for a Firearm Safety Course that was unfortunately held during heavy rain and flooding experienced around the municipality in early September. As a result, only 29 people were able to attend – but factoring in the seven people who were unable to attend, plus the five people on the waitlist – the warden reported there is enough interest for a second course to be held over two nights.
Pointing to the high level of interest in firearm safety, Landry estimated there could be as many as 60 people who end up taking the course, adding that the $450 provided by the municipality was money well spent. The warden has been advocating for residents to take firearm safety courses to encourage legal hunting which, she said, is one way to help control the growing deer population in parts of Richmond County, a problem that has caused vehicle collisions to rise sharply, created more safety concerns for seniors, while destroyed crops means food insecurity and less revenue for commercial farmers.