Richmond Warden happy with interest in firearm safety

The Warden of Richmond is glad to see healthy interest in firearm safety.

At Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Lois Landry noted that 36 people signed up for a Firearm Safety Course that was unfortunately held during heavy rain and flooding experienced around the municipality in early September. As a result, only 29 people were able to attend – but factoring in the seven people who were unable to attend, plus the five people on the waitlist – the warden reported there is enough interest for a second course to be held over two nights.