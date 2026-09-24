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Richmond Warden happy with interest in firearm safety

Sep 24, 2026 | Local News

The Warden of Richmond is glad to see healthy interest in firearm safety.
At Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Lois Landry noted that 36 people signed up for a Firearm Safety Course that was unfortunately held during heavy rain and flooding experienced around the municipality in early September. As a result, only 29 people were able to attend – but factoring in the seven people who were unable to attend, plus the five people on the waitlist – the warden reported there is enough interest for a second course to be held over two nights.
Pointing to the high level of interest in firearm safety, Landry estimated there could be as many as 60 people who end up taking the course, adding that the $450 provided by the municipality was money well spent. The warden has been advocating for residents to take firearm safety courses to encourage legal hunting which, she said, is one way to help control the growing deer population in parts of Richmond County, a problem that has caused vehicle collisions to rise sharply, created more safety concerns for seniors, while destroyed crops means food insecurity and less revenue for commercial farmers.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.