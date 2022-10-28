Richmond Warden stays, new deputy warden

Richmond County has a new deputy warden, but the warden’s position has not changed.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council decided that District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette will remain as warden, while District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson is the new deputy warden.

Mombourquette served as warden during council’s first two terms following the 2020 municipal election, while this is Sampson’s first time as deputy warden.

Both Mombourquette and Sampson were first elected to council in the 2020 election and they will serve the next two years, until the 2024 municipal election.