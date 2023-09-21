Ride For Refuge in Scotsburn to Support Pictou County Safe Harbour

This weekend, Pictou County Safe Harbour is taking part in Ride for Refuge, a national fundraiser supporting charities providing refuge for vulnerable people.

Since 2015, Pictou County Safe Harbour has been able to help bring 10 refugee families to the area with money raised. This year, they are hoping to raise money to help bring over family members of the families already in the area.

The main event will be in Scotsburn this year, where participants will meet at the Scotsburn Fire Hall on Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m. to ride, walk or hike a portion of the Trans Canada Trail. A table with snacks and water will be available, where in-kind donations will be collected as well.

Cathy Hanley, a board member for Pictou County Safe Harbour, said the people the group was able to help out in the past have become active members of the community.

The goal is to reach $25,000 by September 23rd, but donations will still be accepted until October 31st.

Anyone willing to contribute can visit rideforrefuge.org/location/pictoucounty