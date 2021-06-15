Ridership Encouraging for Pictou County Transit

The early numbers for the new Pictou County Transit route are promising. The first couple of weeks of the hourly bus route, which covers New Glasgow & Stellarton, were free for passengers. Danny MacGillivray, head of CHAD Transit, which operates the bus route, says it’s a good start.
Stellarton councillor Bryan Knight relates the story of Lennie Ward, a wheelchair-bound senior who has been eagerly using the new service.
MacGillivray notes that this is the first regular public transit route in Pictou County in twenty five years, and is sorely needed. He hopes that by the end of the three year pilot project, the other municipalities will want to join.