“Ridge”, a performance on the Battle of Vimy Ridge comes to the Mulgrave Road Theatre Centre for the Arts in Guysborough on November 17th

A show that features live music and storytelling on World War One’s Battle of Vimy Ridge is coming to the Mulgrave Road Theatre Centre for the Arts in Guysborough. There were more than 10,000 Canadian casualties in that battle.

The highly-acclaimed production “Ridge” will be performed by the Fugitives, a Vancouver folk music group. “Ridge”was nominated for the 2022 JUNO Award for Best Traditional Roots Album and has been performed in front of audiences across Canada. It will take place at the theatre on November 17th at 7:30.

Theatre Artistic Director Emmy Alcorn says the band’s presentation of this story is special.

Alcorn says half of the tickets will be sold at their regular price and the other 50 per cent is pay what you can in order to make the show available to as many people as possible including veterans and their families or anyone else who wants to see it. Tickets can be ordered at www.mulgraveroad.ca or calling 902-533-2092.

Ridge is supported by Veterans Affairs Canada.