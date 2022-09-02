Rising Policing Costs a Concern for Inverness County Council

Councillors in Inverness County have agreed to send a letter to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway about rising policing costs.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that policing costs and retroactive pay are the subjects of ongoing negotiations between the RCMP and the federal government.

MacDonald said the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is recommending that each municipal unit write their MPs about increasing costs.

Finance Director Tanya Tibbo told council that in the 2022-2023 budget, policing costs rose by 11.04%, an increase of more than $330,000 from the previous budget.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac called the increasing budget items “significant” and councillors agreed that correspondence is a good way to let the federal government know how they are affected