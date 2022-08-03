River John Food Bank Seeks Assistance from Pictou County Council for Expansion

A group from River John is asking for support from Pictou County council to help complete a project to expand the local food bank and build a local facility for healthcare.

Alan MacNutt represented the group, who have already received provincial support to the tune of over $650,000 for the project. However, MacNutt told council that with the costs increasing for building materials and more, they would like council to cost share with the province the $58,000 they need to connect the sewer and water for the new building to the municipal system.

Warden Robert Parker told the group they will discuss funding for the project at their next committee meeting in two weeks.