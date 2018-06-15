Riverside International Raceway Race Season begins with Ron MacGillivrary Chev Buick GMC 150

Race season at the Riverside International Speedway starts this weekend as the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour rolls into the area with the Ron MacGillivray Chev Buick GMC 150. It’s the third of the 12 races this season for the tour.

Paul MacLean, general manager at Riverside, says the track is ready to go as are the race teams. MacLean said the size of the crowd usually depends on the weather but it looks to be a good Saturday. He said they’re expecting around 30 pro stocks and another 20 plus sportsmen, adding it’s going to be a good show.

People interested in getting tickets can go to the box office on James Street, call Riverside Speedway at 902-863-2410, or visit their Web site at riversidespeedway.ca