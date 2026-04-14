Riverside International Speedway adds More Events to its Season Opener on May 30th

Riverside International Speedway management announced the addition of Mini Stock and Street Stock divisions to the season opener on May 30. They’ll join the East Coast Enduro Challenge as part of a ‘Spring Fling’ grassroots racing extravaganza.

The Mini Stock portion will be a points race for the Whispering Winds Mini Stock, sanctioned by the Maritime All Star Series (MASS), and the Street Stock will be an open event (no points) with rules expected to be finalized soon. All three divisions will see heat races and a feature, with semi-features and last chance races added if necessary, depending on car count. The full qualifying format for the East Coast Enduro Challenge is posted at RiversideSpeedway.ca.

As many as 41 cars will start the inaugural $3000-to-Win East Coast Enduro Challenge; second place pays $1500, and third-place $1000.

The Mini Stock and Street Stock features both guarantee $500 to win, $350 for second, and $250 for third. The minimum payout for all cars that qualify for their feature, regardless of division, is $100. With the addition of mini stock and street stock, the total purse for the event now exceeds $20,000.

This will be the first of two stops at Riverside for the Whispering Winds Mini Stocks and the only Enduro and Street Stock races this year, and the fastest 1/3-mile stock car racing track east of Quebec.