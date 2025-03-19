Riverside International Speedway adds New Event to IWK 250 Weekend

Management for Riverside International Speedway announced a new event was added to the much-anticipated IWK 250 Super Weekend. The Dash for Cash, a prelude to the IWK 250, will highlight the show on Wednesday, July 16. The non-points 75-lap Dash for Cash pro stock/super late model race will pay $5,000 to win from a $38,000 purse, bringing the total prize monies offered for the four-day event to over $178,000.

Ticket sales for the IWK 250 Super Weekend are expected to start in April. Single-day tickets and bundles for multiple events will be offered. Camping for the IWK 250 Super Weekend will open for new reservations before the end of March.