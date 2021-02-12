Riverside International Speedway announces 2021 Dates for the NAPA Sportsman Series

The NAPA Sportsman Series will run exclusively at Riverside International Speedway in 2021 four times: June 12, July 23, August 21, and September 11. The June and September shows will see the sportsman division in a support class role while the July and August dates will see them as the feature event. All four sportsman races at Riverside will be sponsored by Henry’s NAPA Autopro.

Both Riverside International Speedway and Scotia Speedworld are planning full seasons in hopes things are getting back to normal by then. But if still under COVID-19 restrictions, management for both facilities are confident they have a good baseline to prepare with and to adjust as necessary, both having hosted successful Public Health-approved events in 2020 with Covid-19 protocols in place.