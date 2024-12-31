Riverside International Speedway Announces 2025 Season Schedule

Riverside International Speedway announced its stock car racing schedule for the 2025 season.

The season kicks off with the Maple Leaf Classic on June 28 featuring the NASCAR Canada Series and the Maritime Pro Stock Tour in a double-header jam-packed with excitement for fans and racers alike.

The IWK 250 Super Weekend runs from July 16 to July 19. Friday, July 18, sees evening racing for the Auto World MASS Sportsman and the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends. Saturday it’s the iconic IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

The Summer Sizzler returns on August 16 with the Maritime Pro Stock Tour, the Maritime League of Legends, and for the first time at Riverside, Bandoleros – an entry-level miniature race car described as a cross between a kart and a car.

The race season will conclude on September 6 with the Back to School Spectacular. It will feature the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series championship race, the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series and the MASS Mini Stock Series.