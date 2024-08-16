Riverside International Speedway Hosts Summer Sizzler Weekend to Celebrate the Track’s 55th Anniversary

It’s a busy weekend at Riverside International Speedway in James River with the Summer Sizzler presented by Wilson Equipment.

Saturday’s event will feature three of the top “undercard” racing divisions in the region, the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Cross Roads Legends Tour and the Whispering Winds Mini Stocks. This event will celebrate Riverside’s 55th anniversary on-track and off.

The Sportsman Series will see Twin 55s presented by NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO; two 55-lap feature races with double points, awarded for each 55-lap segment and one overall winner. Sportsman racers will also contend for the Maritime Car Wash Provincial Bonus.

The Cross Roads Legends Tour will run a 55-lap feature and the Whispering Winds Allstar Mini Stocks will run a combined 55-laps of feature racing in two parts, a 30-lap feature and a 25-lap feature. Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in both mini-stock feature race segments.

The mini-stock race is also the opening round of the special Rumble on the Rivers series organized by the Maritime Allstar series to celebrate the two oldest operating tracks in the Maritmes. Round two of two will be August 23rd at New Brunswick’s River Glade Speedway.

The pit gate opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, the grandstand gate opens at 2. Racing begins at 4 p.m.