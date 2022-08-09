Riverside International Speedway Preparing for August 20th Summer Sizzler

Management for Riverside International Speedway announced details for the August 20 Summer Sizzler Presented by Wilson Equipment, a grassroots racing extravaganza showcasing the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series Presented by Conrad Bros. Two drivers will have the chance to take home the largest pay ever offered their divisions in this region.

The NAPA Auto Parts / Henry’s AUTOPRO 150 for the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series guarantees a whopping $5,000 to the winner (or up to $8,200 winner-take-all), $2,500 for second-place, $1500 for third, $1250 for fourth, and $1000 for fifth . Add to that $3,000 in lap leader bonus money payable at $20 per lap led, along with a $100 Halfway Bonus from Homestead Campground, a $100 Most Laps Led Bonus from EIT Race Radios, and a $100 Hard Charger Bonus from Shady Brook Enterprises and the stage is set for what should be one of the most exciting sportsman races ever in the Maritimes.

Qualifying for NAPA Auto Parts / Henry’s AUTOPRO 150 will see heat races and a last-chance race. The 150-lap feature will see a 10-minute break at the halfway point allowing adjustments for the sprint to the finish. The lap 76 restart order will be determined with a spin of the Riverside Roulette wheel which could invert as many as the top 10 or no change from the running order at the end of lap 75.

Registration for all three divisions is now open at www.riversidespeedway.ca.